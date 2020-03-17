Kadewere vows to stay fit

By Blessing Malinganiza

Le Havre striker Tino Kadewere has vowed to stay fit and says he will be training at home to keep himself fit until their league resumes.

Almost all the league world over including the French Ligue where he ply’s his trade has been suspended due to the Covid 19.

The Warriors star’s team will resume training after two weeks.

Kadewere is the leading goal scorer with 21 goals and four assists.

“We have been training all this while and we just stopped today (yesterday).

“But I the have equipment to keep myself fit at home and everyone from our team got a program to do whilst we are away, “he said.

Tino was also part of Coach Zdrvako Logarusic squad which was to play back to back encounters against Algeria this month, which was later postponed due to the virus by Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Kadewere says the Virus has its effects and has sent his thoughts to those affected.

“I think it just disturbs a lot but there is nothing we can do because health comes first.

“And we have to make sure we keep safe and also try not to let this thing grow but reduce it.

“For now they are doing all measurements to make sure that when we start the games at least it can be under control.

“But at the moment the situation is terrible and some players from my league tested positive so we have to be safe by staying indoors as much as possible,” he said.

He added:

“My thoughts and prayers to those affected and their families.

“I want to urge everyone to be safe wherever they are and try as much as possible to follow the guidelines to prevent being infected.

“I know this is not yet in Zimbabwe but this virus is real and let’s just be safe wherever you are.” H-Metro