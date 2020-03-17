Dube concedes defeat

By Snodia Mikiri

Highlanders forward Prince Dube says FC Platinum outclassed them in the Castle Lager Challenge Cup on Saturday.

Silas Songani’s first half brace humbled the Bulawayo giants in their own back yard, in a match that was marred with violence.

Dube said they did not came to the party as he also admitted Platinum had a good game.

“We were outclassed. Congratulations to FC Platinum, they were the better team of the day.

“They were better in all departments. I guess they did their homework on us very well. They were prepared and they did put up a polished act.

“We lost to a better team. I also think they were match fit, since they have been active in the CAF Champions league, but that is not an excuse, we lost to a better team,” said Dube.

Dube said the game is now water under the bridge as he said they have a lot of ground to cover.

He said the game exposed their unpreparedness.

“We were poor in all department and that says a lot. We have more to work on, the match opened our eyes.

“We now have to start work on ourselves. We need to improve as individuals and as a team too. We tried our best but it was not good enough and we now have to go the extra mile.

“We have to up our game, we did not really look like a team that want to compete in the top flight league. There is a lot of grey areas,” he added.

The 23-years-old star was dropped from the CHAN squad after they did not report for training due to the club commitment.

He was dropped with teammates duo of Ariel Sibanda and Peter Muduwa.

He said the 2020 started with a lot of setbacks but is optimistic of a brighter future.

“This was not really the way I expected to start the year. It started on a bad note, it’s really tough.

“I was dropped on the squad, I was looking forward to it but that dream has been shattered. We then lost the cup.

“There is a lot to digest right now. I thing they treated us harshly, they should give us another chance. We were only working on what we have been told by the club.

“But there is nothing we can really do about it. We followed the clubs instruction. This is a major setback for me, I was looking forward to the tournament.

“But we now have to try and focus remain optimistic that better days will come and we will get another chance,” said the former Super Sport United player.

The 2019 Soccer Star of the Year finalist said he want to continue with his scoring form in the upcoming 2020 season. H-Metro