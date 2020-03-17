I will be bounce back-Mavetera

By Trust Khosa

Former Studio 263 actress Tatenda Mavetera says she still has love for the small screen despite her new commitment as a law-maker.

Mavetera, who is now the Seke-Chikomba House of Assembly representative under the women’s quota, says she love acting despite her new challenge.

She opened up to H-Metro where she attended the handover of a new homestead to the Nyoni family which survived the Cyclone Idai induced downpour last year.

The homestead was built by Enhanced Mortgaging & Housing under the aegis of Engineer Harrison Marange.

“I still love acting but what I need at the moment is to strike a balance between the two.

“I will bounce back once I manage by schedule since they are both demanding.

“I know I made a name for myself as an actress and people still ask me when I will return to the small screen,” she said.

Mavetera who rose to acclaim as Vimba Jari in Studio 263 said she has now adjusted to her new challenge.

“As a lawmaker, I am now closer to the people since I spent much of my time in the constituency.

“I hear so many touching stories and it is my responsibility to take action.

“I’m now doing my best to ensure that I do my best for the people at grassroots,” he said.

Mavetera who was a guest at the handover ceremony urged the Nyoni family to look after their homestead.

“This initiative we saw today is so touching and I urge the family to look after this homestead.

“To those who built it, I urge them to continue doing the wonderful job they are doing,” she said.

Mavetera, who holds a Masters’ degree in Strategic Marketing with a local university, hailed urged business executive to take a cue from EHMA and improve people’s lives. H-Metro