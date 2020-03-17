CORONAVIRUS: Burna Boy’s Harare concert hangs in balance

By Bongani Ndlovu

Due to the danger posed by the coronavirus (Covid-19), Nigerian superstar Burna Boy’s concert in Harare is hanging in the balance with show organisers considering postponing the show as they closely monitor the situation.

Burna Boy is expected to perform at Hellenic Sports Club with heavyweights Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Ammara Brown and Asaph on April 17.

For weeks now, showgoers have been expressing concern over the Covid-19 virus saying they fear for their lives. Some pleaded with Burna Boy organisers to postpone the event till the virus is under control.

In a statement, Kayse Connect, the organisers of the show said they had taken people’s concerns into account.

“As Kayse Connect, we acknowledge the Coronavirus which has affected livelihoods and taken lives. We put health and safety first above all else and as such, we’re in constant communication with all stakeholders involved.

“We’ll announce soon should there be any changes to the position of the concert date. Tickets are still on sale.” The Chronicle