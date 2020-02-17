Relegation candidates Polokwane City edge CT City in five-goal thriller

By Herman Gibbs

Absa Premiership basement dwellers Polokwane City finally found their scoring touch as they set about defeating Cape Town City 3-2 at the Pietersburg Stadium, Polokwane, on Sunday afternoon.

Coming into the match, Polokwane had suffered a 13th defeat in their last 15 league outings but when the game kicked off, they wasted little time in taking the game to their Cape Town visitors.

Polokwane’s early intensity was hard to contain, and they managed two shots on goal in the opening eight minutes. In the 10th minute, they made the pressure count with Zimbabwean international midfielder Walter Musona scoring the opening goal (1-0).

Cape Town City’s Edmilson Dove was next in on the scoring act after he rose well to head home from a goalmouth cross in the 19th minute (1-1).

Four minutes later, Polokwane came close to conceding a second goal but their goalkeeper Mwenya Chibwe did well to deal with a shot from Cape Town City midfielder Thabo Nodada.

Once Polokwane’s defence saw off a brief pressure spell without further damage, they struck back through midfielder Eden Nene with a 28th goal and that effectively sealed the first-half scoring (2-1).

Cape Town City looked a vastly improved side when second-half play started, and they were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty after striker Craig Martin appeared to be brought down in the Polokwane goalmouth in the 50th minute.

However, undaunted by this setback Cape Town City continued to press and were rewarded on the hour mark with the equaliser via a Taariq Fielies header (2-2).

Polokwane regained the lead in the 74th minute through a Puleng Tlolane strike and as it turned it proved to be the killer blow for the Cape visitors (3-2).

More woe followed for Cape Town City as they tried to mount a match-saving fightback when Greek defender Ioannis Potouridis was given marching orders after a second bookable offence, three minutes from the end.

At this stage, the result will do little to ease Polokwane’s relegation woes unless they build on this result and eke out further wins in upcoming matches. African News Agency (ANA)