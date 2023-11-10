Khama Billiat leaves Cape Town City hanging, club chairman still hoping

By Sibongiseni Gumbi | The Citizen |

Khama Billiat has left Cape Town City chairman John Comitis in suspense as the talented player deliberates on his future.

Comitis had extended an invitation for the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star to join the Citizens following his departure from Amakhosi.

Despite the open door, Billiat, who has been a free agent since parting ways with Chiefs before the start of the 2023/24 DStv Premiership campaign, has yet to provide a response.

During his five seasons with Amakhosi, Billiat failed to make a significant impact, featuring in over 100 matches, scoring 24 goals, and contributing 29 assists.

The Zimbabwean international’s dynamic playing style is said to have attracted interest from various clubs, including Al Wahda in the UAE, coached by Pitso Mosimane.

As the speculation around Billiat’s potential move to Cape Town City continues, Comitis sheds light on the delay in finalising the deal.

“I’ve not had contact with Khama, we were very honest with him and waiting for him to make a decision on his future in where he would like to see himself,” Comitis said in an interview on SportsNightsAmplied on Metro FM this week.

Billiat holding out for Middle East move?

“I think he is still making efforts to try and find something in the Middle East where he can find something more lucrative for him.

“So we will sit and wait for his response, at this point that is all we can do, and we have left it there.”

Comitis also revealed that Billiat’s former teammate at Chiefs and now City’s assistant coach, Lebogang Manyama also had a chat with him.

“Lebo Manyama had a conversation with him and who wouldn’t want to have Khama in his team?” asked the chairman.

Billiat also had a deal with Egyptian side Zamalek allegedly cancelled after he aggravated an injury he was carrying from his days at Chiefs.

The Naturena side had spent a hefty amount to get him healed as they wanted to hold on to him for at least another season.

But he opted out after an offer he was offered was reportedly lower than he had expected.