Gokwe town secretary arrested for criminal abuse of office

By Freedom Mupanedemo

Gokwe Town Secretary, Melania Mandeya (49) has been arrested for criminal abuse of office involving a slew of allegations among them nepotism, flouting tender procedures and inflating figures when paying council debts.

Gokwe Town Secretary, Melania Mandeya
Mandeya is currently in police custody at Gokwe Central Police Station.

Acting police spokesperson for Midlands, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said she was yet to get details of the arrest.

Gokwe town Chairman, Mr Never Gwanzura confirmed the arrested.

“I can confirm that our Town Secretary has been picked by the police over allegations of abuse of office,” he said.

More details to follow…

The Chronicle

