Family issues delay Muduhwa return

By Ricky Zililo

Pressing family commitments have reportedly caused Highlanders’ defence stalwart Peter Muduhwa to delay his return from South Africa, with both the player and club confirming that he’ll join camp on Monday.

Muduhwa and utility player Mbekezeli Sibanda are the only players yet to report for the club’s 2020 pre-season, which kicked off on January 22.

Defensive midfielder Adrian Silla and central midfielder Divine Mhindirira clocked in on Wednesday, a day after striker Prince Dube, who had been given off days following his return from a China trial stint, Brian Banda and winger Cleopas Kapupurika reported for camp from holiday.

Highlanders’ spokesperson Ronald Moyo indicated that the absent pair of Muduhwa and Sibanda had notified the club about their delayed return and reiterated that the “late comers” are still going to face disciplinary action.

“Mbekezeli had indicated that he was travelling and we expected to see him at the team’s morning camp today (yesterday), but he didn’t show up. Peter communicated that he has faced some delays and will be coming back with his brother, who isn’t feeling well, tomorrow (today). This means he will start training with the rest of the squad on Monday,” said Moyo.

“Internal processes (disciplinary action), which we will not comment on, will take place in due course,” he said.

Muduhwa, Silla, Banda, Sibanda, Mhindirira and Kapupurika have running contracts with the club, although reports have been doing the rounds that some of the players want out.

South African National First Division club TS Galaxy wanted the services of Muduhwa, whose contract expires on December 31 this year, with Banda, who is also in the final year of his contract, linked with a possible move to Chicken Inn, while Kapupurika wanted to return “home” to Dynamos.

Muduhwa told Chronicle Sport yesterday that he has been training throughout the holidays.

“It’s not that I’ve been sitting doing nothing. I’ve been working out at the gym everyday. I’m coming home tomorrow with my brother. I’ve communicated with the club and I’m sure they understand,” said Muduhwa.

He declined to comment about TS Galaxy’s pursuit of his signature. The Chronicle