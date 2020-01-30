Negligent driver fined $1000 for running over pedestrians

By Brenda Zinyuke

A Bulawayo man has been fined $1 000 for negligent driving after he lost control of his vehicle and hit two pedestrians.

Steadness Sigabela (59) of Pumula South suburb hit Ms Juliet Mazhavawe (29) and Ms Priscilla Ncube (13) of Pumula East while they were crossing the road near Ingwegwe Primary School in the suburb.

Sigabela pleaded guilty to negligent driving when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Urgent Vundla.

Mr Vundla fined him $1 000 or 20 days in prison.

Sigabela is expected to have paid the money on or before February 29 this year.

He apologised before the court and begged for the magistrate’s lenience.

Sigabela alleged that he had visited his victims and assisted them with their hospital bills.

Prosecuting, Ms Magret Takawira said on November 27 last year at around 8AM, Sigabela was driving a Ford Ranger registration number AEK 4213 along Hyde Park Road in Pumula East suburb.

The court heard that Sigabela was trying to overtake another car when he hit Ms Mazhavawe and Ms Ncube from behind.

“As the accused person was driving, he negligently hit the two pedestrians who were walking on the road side with the front right side of his vehicle,” Ms Takawira said.

Ms Mazhavawe sustained bruises on the left hand and leg while Ms Ncube sustained chest and pelvis pains.

The State proved that Sigabela was negligent in his driving in that he was moving at an excessive speed and given the circumstances, he failed to stop or act reasonably when an accident seemed imminent. He also failed to keep a proper look out.

Ms Mazhavawe and Ms Ncube were referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Sigabela’s arrest. The Chronicle