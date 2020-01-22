FCP coach granted work permit

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

FC Platinum head coach Pieter de Jongh can now legally take up his post after being granted a work permit by the Immigration Department.

This means De Jongh will be on the bench when Pure Platinum Play take on Sudanese side Al Hilal in a Total Caf Champions League match at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday.

“Yes, the coach has received his papers, they came through last week and that means he can now be on the bench in our next matches,” said FC Platinum media officer Chido Chizondo.

Meanwhile, Pure Platinum Play arrive in Bulawayo tomorrow to wrap up preparations for Saturday’s match.

The Zvishavane side is expected to fly to Tunisia on Wednesday next week for their final Caf Champions League group match against Étoile du Sahel. The Chronicle