Highlanders seek to end nine-year winless jinx against FC Platinum

The blockbuster match between Highlanders and FC Platinum slated for Sunday afternoon at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo is set to headline the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (CLPSL) weekend fixtures.

The week three fixture which promises to be a mouth-watering encounter will see Bosso seeking to end a nine-year winless jinx against Platinum.

On the other hand, the Zvishavane side will be hoping to extend the record and their dominance over the Bulawayo giants.

Platinum were last defeated by Bosso during a league match in August 2014 when the latter managed a narrow 1-0 victory away at Mandava Stadium.

Ahead of Sunday’s encounter, Platinum are placed second on the log table with six points while Bosso are seated 5th with four points after two rounds of matches in the just started campaign.

The reigning champions won their first two opening games of the 2023 CLPSL season versus Simba Bhora (1-2) and Cranborne Bullets (1-0) respectively.

Highlanders were held by ZPC Kariba to a 0-0 draw in their season opener before they beat Black Rhinos 0-1 last Saturday to end a six year winless jinx.

Amahlolanyama were yet to record a win away to Rhinos since 2018 thanks to a second half solitary strike by unheralded McKinnnon Mushore.

Meanwhile, another interesting fixture this coming weekend is Simba Bhora versus Dynamos FC at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

Here are the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League fixtures for Week 3

Friday, March 31: Herentals v Manica Diamonds (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday, April 1: Simba Bhora v Dynamos (National Sports Stadium), Sheasham v Yadah (Mandava), Bulawayo Chiefs v Black Rhinos (Luveve), Cranborne Bullets v Chicken Inn (Baobab Stadium)

Sunday, April 2: Caps United v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Highlanders v FC Platinum (Barbourfields), Triangle United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Gibbo), Hwange v Greenfuel (Luveve).