Bosso finally beat FC Platinum 2-1 to break nine year winless streak

Bulawayo giants Highlanders got the better of their opponents FC Platinum on Sunday afternoon at Barboufields Stadium with a 2-1 victory to end a nine year winless streak against the miners.

Bosso last beat the Zvishavane based side away at Mandava Stadium back in August 2014 when they managed a narrow 1-0 victory.

However, they finally broke the winless run after striker Stanley Ngala and their veteran defender Peter Muduhwa’s first half goals earned them three points.

The reigning Soccer Star of the Year, Walter Musona scored the consolation goal for the visitors in the second half.

The scoreline could have ended 3-1 in favour of the home team if Godfrey Makaruse’s header was not disallowed by referee Mhaka Magara.

Reacting after the win, Bosso coach Baltermar Brito said: “They have quality players. They know how to play. They have a coach who has spent a long time at the club. They came here and they kept the ball. We felt comfortable with them on the ball. What is important right now is to get the points.

“It doesn’t matter how. For us the three points are most important. If we want to make achievements we need to understand we have to get points from teams like FC Platinum that have quality in terms of players.”

Brito’s counterpart Norman Mapeza outlined that “Life goes on. This is the third game of the season. This happened last season, game number three we lost to Bulawayo Chiefs, there is no difference. But performance wise we played well. We played football.

“We did not panic. I am happy my boys kept playing football. There are some moments l thought we could have done better but l told my boys in the dressing room I am proud of them.”

Bosso moved up the log standings to the second position with seven points after three outings while Platinum are seated third with the same number of points and the same number of games.