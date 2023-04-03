Restaurant where rapper AKA was shot dead forced to close permanently

The popular restaurant ‘Wish on Florida’ in Durban has now been forced to permanently close down following the assassination of South African rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes on its doorsteps on the 10 of February 2023.

The restaurant which was opened in 2019 served Italian food and was owned by two black entrepreneurs including Philani Kweyama aka Benny Maverick.

Kweyama confirmed that the restaurant will be closing on the 10th of April via an instagram post.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the imminent closure of Wish On Florida effective 10th April 2023 – where we will be hosting “The Last Supper”.

“In light of the recent tragic event on our doorstep, we have experienced a severe downturn in business which leaves the directors with no other choice but to close the business permanently as the brand equity of Wish On Florida has been deeply hindered.

“We would like to thank the city of Durban for the tremendous support over the last three years – catering to you and the rest of the country has been an absolute joy and your support will forever be engraved on Wish On Florida’s legacy.

“We would also like to thank the various brands and suppliers who’ve been part of the Wish On Florida family since we opened our doors.

“With very little knowledge of the industry, you walked us through the business of hospitality and delivered exceptional service and for that, we will forever be grateful.

“Last, but not least – our staff members who are the fabric that held Wish On Florida together – this was not an easy decision. Our efforts to keep our doors open to ensure the security of your employment has been difficult, and unfortunately, the above-mentioned has led to an untimely farewell.

“Thank you for your outstanding dedication and passion for providing the best service and quality to Wish On Florida. Thank you for embracing and embodying our vision and bringing it to life every day for the last three years. Thank you for making Wish On Florida a dream come true.”