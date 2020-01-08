Muduhwa commits to Bosso

By Chioniso Mashakada

HIGHLANDERS defender Peter Muduhwa says he is not going anywhere.

Muduhwa was rumoured to be heading to FC Platinum to reunite with former coach Pieter de Jongh.

“I’m a Highlanders player. I don’t know anything about FC Platinum or any other club besides Bosso. My contract with them(Highlanders) is still on, whatever is being said it’s a lie,” he said.

Muduhwa believes he still has unfinished business with the Bulawayo giants.

“I still have a lot to do for my club and I want to achieve more. I’m happy that last season I did something remarkable even though we had a bad start.

“we later managed to win Chibuku Super Cup without conceding throughout the tournament as well finishing the league on a better position,” said Muduhwa.

He added:

“It’s a great achievement for me so I want to do more.

“”I’m not thinking of leaving anytime soon. I’m still okay with everything rumours will always be rumors.”

Muduhwa’s comments after de Jongh has described as mere rumours that he is targeting some Highlanders players to be part of his squad at Mandava. H-Metro