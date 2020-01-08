Wife spends Xmas at boyfriend’s house

By Desmond Munemo

A Harare woman has left her matrimonial home in shame after the alleged leakage of her love affairs with 16 men.

Munashe Charlene Ncube, 24, of Damofalls allegedly bedded the 16 men and her husband to make them 17. She also spent three days with a boyfriend when her husband was out on duty during Christmas holiday.

Ncube has since gone into hiding after jumping over the precast wall after her husband Erkridice Makomo leaked chats revealing unprotected sexcapades, sleep overs and nude images sent to boyfriends.

H-Metro is in possession of pictures of the alleged boyfriends and other graphic photos of the lady.

Makomo is bitter, from information in the chats, that Ncube had been denying him conjugal rights saying she had stomach cramps and was even spoiling her boyfriends with goodies as well as fuel for their meets.

Makomo says he has been insulted over the phone by some boyfriends after he took his wife’s phone. They have been married for the past four years.

“I got the shock of my life to see chats of over 16 boyfriends some of which are hidden in GB WhatsApp version.

“I also found out that in December last year she went to sleep at one of the boyfriends named Kudakwashe Masoka’s place during the Christmas period while I was out working for three days.

“She no longer wanted to have sex with me and she gave all sorts of silly excuses achiti ane mudumbu.

“Ndaimupa mari iye achinotengera petrol ma boyfriends nekudya ne zvikomba zvake mari yandaishandira,” he said.

Makomo said Ncube stole his US$40 and he suspected from the chats that she is now staying with Kudakwashe.

He said he took his estranged wife Munashe to a nursing school and recently bought a brand new stove and a refrigerator worth ZW$14900 for their household. He would also give her money which she spent on boyfriends buying them fuel.

Another alleged boyfriend named Simbarashe called on Munashe’s mobile phone which is in possession of the husband and hurled insults at Makomo.

“Iwe, ndikuda kutaura na Munashe, ukutaura zvekuti mukadzi wako ko mukadzi wako haataurwe naye kuti zviite sei?

“Ndikuda kutaura nemukadzi wako kwete nemi, mupei phone,” said Gwese.

Makomo further explained his ordeal saying they had not sired a child for the four years they have lived together with his wife.

“I would come back after two days and find dirty dishes and when I ask her she would say siyanai ne zvinhu zvemu kitchen.

“There is a Doctor in Norton named Obed whom she is also flirting with and this guy had been asking for sex from my wife,” he said showing this publication the chats.

Makomo and his uncle have since created a WhatsApp group including the 16 boyfriends to shame his wife and the boyfriends have been sharing moments they had with Munashe.

H-Metro caught up with one of the boyfriends in Norton, Ranganai Forichi who said he met Munashe in September last year.

“Ndakamuona akadhakawa ndikamutengera mvura pandai taura naye akati ndiri single mother ndikabva ndaita attack.

“Munhu we vanhu and ndewe ma sports saka hapana hapana,” said Forichi.

Another alleged boyfriend Floyd, according to the chats, refused to speak saying he was busy at work while one Tawanda Mapako said Munashe was just a friend.

“I saw her last week in Damofalls and we have known each other since high school in Mabvuku.

“She is my friend’s girlfriend not mine,” said Tawanda.

Other alleged boyfriends’ mobile phones went unanswered when H-Metro tried to reach out and the other names leaked include Kudakwashe, Cain, Rajin, Kudakwashe, Obed and one Alton who denied the allegations despite the chats suggesting a love affair.

Some of the leaked chats revealed to H-Metro with Munashe begging for unprotected sex and suggesting she could be pregnant with Kudakwashe’s baby.

Below are some of the chats:

Chat with Obed S (Dr)

[01/01/2020, 20:05] Dr: Haa dnt wry shaz yu are safe,asi u r suspecting kut u r pregnant?

[01/01/2020, 20:18] Charleene😘: Luv mks u the unthinkable

[01/01/2020, 20:18] Dr: Yah i understnd but uri safe dnt wry

[01/01/2020, 21:02] Dr: Sweeeet u always get me arose

[01/01/2020, 21:06] Dr: Kkkk saka r u telling me kut ahuna kuzviona kut ndine interest all along? Ndaisada kukonzera trouble wth yo bae chte

Chat with Floyd G

[28/12, 22:31] Flyod2: Zvimwe zvaunondiita zvinobata bata bbe uuummm shaaa

[28/12, 22:32] Charleene😘: Ausati wambonditi ande kwakati kunze kwe muroom mako

[28/12, 22:36] Flyod2: Last time wakange wakut ndakuuya jst bcz wanga wapinzwa patight of which hazvinozanikdze kut mumwe achizorohwa

[29/12, 20:54] Charleene😘: Instead of making u love m more you making m not to want u

[29/12, 21:00] Flyod2: Swthrt

[29/12, 21:01] Flyod2: Munashe

[29/12, 21:01] Flyod2: Ukumboitey bbe

[29/12, 21:03] Charleene😘: Aiwa Flyod zvekugara ndine stress andidi ndoda kudiwa kuonekwa nekubatwa se queen

Chat with Kudakwashe Masoka (Ddy Mkanya)

[24/12, 18:35] Charleene😘: Ok dakudhakwa foshoro nd slp ikoko but condom anty

[24/12, 18:37] Ddy Mkanya: Hryt bbe sk nw urkup

[25/12, 09:14] Charleene😘: Iweeee

[25/12, 09:15] Ddy Mkanya: Chiuya

[25/12, 09:17] Ddy Mkanya: Yapinda hr mari

[25/12, 17:26] Ddy Mkanya: Hryt swt wapiwa marii

[26/12, 15:11] Charleene😘: Kowadii kutenga

[26/12, 15:11] Ddy Mkanya: Chii

[26/12, 15:11] Charleene😘: Macondom🤣🤣🤣

[26/12, 15:14] Ddy Mkanya: Aripowani

[26/12, 15:15] Charleene😘: Makusvota ndinenge ndakufungisisa

[26/12, 15:15] Ddy Mkanya: Hty ndos*i** ny*** hr

[27/12, 11:38] Ddy Mkanya: Ko ndikudakuti tinyatsodanana xaa

Chat with Alton M (Kelvin)

[06/12, 23:18] Kevin: So watii nemangwana

[06/12, 23:18] Charleene😘: His now better so obvious anobuda ndokuudza kana aenda

[06/12, 23:19] Charleene😘: Wat do u hv n mind abt 2mrw acho??

[24/12, 20:45] Kevin: Huya but you wont be sleeping over unozobaya time time

[28/12, 08:56] Kevin: Sleep over yobuda here today zvetime time

Chat with Cain C ( Khule Kento)

[26/12, 15:11] Khule Kento: I miss u

[26/12, 15:12] Charleene😘: 😨😨😨

[26/12, 15:12] Khule Kento: Heish beb kukudawo nhasi

H-Metro