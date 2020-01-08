Katema demands US$10k

Soccer Star of the year finalist, Evans Katema, is reportedly demanding US$10 000 as sign on fees amid interest from at least four local clubs.

H-Metro gathered the player, who joined Dynamos mid-season last year, is not listening to any offer not within the US$10000 range.

Kate was not comfortable to discuss the issue.

“I cannot discuss anything to do with my transfer news for now. We can talk about that later for certain reasons,” Katema said.

Some of the teams interested in the dreadlocked striker’s services include Dynamos, Chicken Inn, CAPS United while FC Platinum were also said to be monitoring the situation with a possible ambush.

And the former Mushowani striker, arguably the most sought-after player in the local Premiership, is said to be taking advantage of the demand to ask for a huge amount.

Apart from the figure, the player is said to be demanding over US$1000 as monthly salary.

H-Metro also heard one of the clubs is afraid that meeting his demands will unsettle their respective camps.

“Evans is taking advantage of the fact that a number of clubs want his signature and has been demanding too much.

“He is demanding something in the region of US$10k as sign on fees and a monthly salary of close to US$2000 which is not viable given the economic situation in the country.

“There are a number of factors that are considered when signing a player, of course you cannot recover all the money in Zimbabwe but you ask yourself that is the deal worth it,” said an official from one of the clubs, but declined to be named.

And after realising that local clubs are not bowing to his demands, Katema is reported to be now trying his luck in Zambia.

“Katema is now eyeing a possible deal in Zambia. Possibly its after he realised that local clubs are now comfortable in meeting his demands,” revealed a close source. H-Metro