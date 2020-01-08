Chicken Inn keep old horses

Chicken Inn have overturned their decision to offload some of their old players ahead of the 2020 Premiership season.

It emerged at the end of last season that the Gamecocks, who choked in the race for the championship, had decided to let go most of the players.

And after consultations with coach Joey Antipas, the executive resolved to keep some of the players while others are still facing the chop.

This means seasoned players like Clemence Matawu, Moses Jackson and Guide Goddard are now staying possibly to provide cover for the emerging crop.

It is understood the decision to keep the players came after the gamecocks missed out on some of their targets like Nomore Chinyerere who is heading to FC Platinum.

However, some of the players like Ben Nyahunzvi are not being spared.

“The initial decision was to have guys like Matawu and Jackson leaving the team to coach the juniors but after consultations with the coach, the decision has been reversed.

“They are now afraid of a situation whereby they released players and later fail to get replacements. After all those players are good covers even if new players are to come,” said a source at the Bulawayo side.

Chicken Inn spokesperson Tavengwa Hara confirmed that the players are staying and can only release them after recommendations from the coach.

“Those are still our players. Maybe they can only leave after the coach approved that because he is the one who work with players,” said Hara.

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn are pursuing Highlanders full-back McClive Phiri and unsettled Evans Katema. H-Metro