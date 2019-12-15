Yadah miraculously survive

By Mukudzei Chingwere in Bindura

Mushowani Stars……………………………….. 2

Yadah Stars………………………………………… 3

Yadah Stars will continue their flirtation with Premier Soccer League football after they defied all odds to survive the drop with a come-from-behind victory over already doomed Mushowani at Trojan here yesterday.

The Miracle Boys’ dance with the big boys of domestic football started in 2017 and appeared to be coming to an end for the better part of this season.

They came into the last game needing maximum points and hoping that results from other centres also went their way.

Yadah’s victory leaves them on 41 points, enough a tally to escape the chop into the less fashionable world of Division One.

Honey Chimutimunzeve, Nkosi Mhlanga and Ralph Matema’s goals for Yadah outweighed Sylon Chikwengwere and Paul Chiramba’s strikes for Mushowani.

The Harare-based side looked set for demotion in the early exchanges, as they found themselves trailing by two goals inside the opening eight minutes.

But a half-time pep-talk by coach Genesis Mangombe changed the complexion of the game after the interval.

Chimutimunzeve reduced the deficit with a well-placed header on the hour, and minutes later Mhlanga levelled the scores.

Veteran forward Matema who has seen action in South Africa and at Highlanders tapped in the winner 15 minutes from time to ensure that Yadah remain in the top-flight.

Mangombe was happy that his men survived on the final day and congratulated them for a good showing, promising a better campaign next season.

“It is the work of God, we needed to win our game and hoped that other results go our way which happened.

“At some point it appeared certain that we will not make it but the boys worked very hard to ensure we survive.

“As for next season we do not want to occupy these relegation places and I can say it might be start for better things.

“We enjoy playing at our home ground at the Yadah complex and the Prophet (Walter Magaya) promised to renovate it to meet PSL standards…playing at the National Sports Stadium affected us all season,” said Mangombe.

Mushowani coach Newman Mushipe was happy with the shift put by his men despite the fact that they had already been demoted.

“In the field of play my players did very well the whole season unfortunately we had some problems beyond the players and coaches control.

“Even those who have watched our matches will testify that these boys despite being very young are good players.

“We are going down and my biggest wish is that our players will play for other bigger teams and even outside the country, for Mushowani my wish is to help the team win promotion again,” said Mushipe.

Teams:

Mushowani: T. Chigwida, A. Matope, C. Nyakope, C. Musimwa (W, Tafa, 55th min), B. Phiri, T. Mutyambizi, S Chikwerengwe, T. Mukandi, P Chiramba (I Muganiwa 79th min), A Kambanje (C. Dzingai, 76th min), J. Tulani

Yadah Stars: B. Ncube, M. Musiyakuvi, S. Linyama, L. Mucheto, J. Chitereki, E. Karembo, G. Mangani (T. Mkahkera. 83rd min), N Mhlanga (W. Kamudyariwa, 90th min’), H. Chimutimunzeve, R Matema, L. Mavunga (I. Sadiki, 65th min). The Sunday Mail