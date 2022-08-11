Former Highlanders striker Ralph Matema retires from playing football

Former Highlanders and Orlando Pirates seasoned striker Ralph “Banolila” Matema has officially retired from playing professional football.

The 40-year-old retires from football at a time he was playing for Walter Magaya’s side Yadah FC since joining them in 2018.

He played his final game in June when his solitary strike helped Yadah defeat Harare giants Dynamos 1-0 at National Sports Stadium during a league encounter.

“I can confirm that I have retired from playing football,” Matema told the state owned H-Metro.

“I played my part. It’s never a good thing to overstay on the stage. I will cherish all the great moments I had in my career.”

Matema hangs up his boots at a time he had initially announced his intention to retire from football earlier this year.

The former Triangle United talisman went on to reveal his next move, hinting that he now considers venturing into coaching.

“For the next few months I will be staying in the United States of America with my brother where I’m scheduled to attend a coaching course,” he further told H-Metro.

Banolila retires after having played for a number of teams both locally and outside the country

He played for Highlanders, Triangle United and South African clubs Orlando Pirates as well as Witbank Spurs.

The deadly left footed striker began his professional football career with the defunct Kambuzuma United when he was aged 17.

Matema becomes the latest Zimbabwean professional footballer to quit playing in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League agreeably to seek for greener pastures in the diaspora.

Former How Mine and Black Rhinos midfielder Edwin Muzanenhamo together with the ex-Harare City forward Tatenda Tumba recently retired and both relocated to stay in the United Kingdom.