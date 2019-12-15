DeMbare end on a low

By Oscar Rusenga in Triangle

Dynamos gaffer Tonderai Ndiraya was yesterday left a disappointed man after his side lost their final Castle Lager Premier League game of the season at Gibbo to end in ninth place.

Triangle newboy Nyasha Chintuli, who arrived from Tenax, made the difference in the 48th minute with a fine header from Emmaculate Mawuna’s corner.

After the defeat Ndiraya maintained that they had endured a very challenging season with average and below average players and stressed that Dembare needed to be revamped ahead of next season.

“Generally we have had a very disappointing season as Dynamos, our fans deserved better than we gave them. We need to bring in players, we need to buy quality, we need Dynamos quality and do away with average players we had this season.

“We need to fight for at least top four every season, we need to raise ourselves as an institution and if we do that we will have a chance of fighting for honours.

“We will run around this off season trying to build a side that will surely compete next season because potential is not good enough at Dynamos,” said Ndiraya.

His counterpart Taurai Mangwiro had mixed emotions on his season but was happy with the result as they ended their season on a high.

With yesterday’s three points, the Sugar Sugar Boys ended among the league’s top six clubs.

“Our season promised much at the start but went wrong along the way as we were fighting on three fronts.

“Today we could have scored more goals if we were clinical in front of goals.

“I thought it was a good way to end a season that had promised so much for us but somehow we did not manage to deliver but we are happy we have finished on a good note.

“It’s a season that had so much promise competing in three fronts, the league, Chibuku Super Cup and CAF Confederation Cup. We are not happy that we are 10 points short of our last season’s tally.

“We have fallen short of our targets and by end of next week we will sit down with the leadership so we will hear from their side and once we are in agreement we will start mapping the way forward,’’ Mangwiro said.

The visitors started on a strong footing and as early as the fifth minute Ronald Mudimu was forced to make an early acrobatic save off a Tanaka Chengeta close range shot.

Triangle had an instant response and almost opened the floodgates but defender Godfrey Mukambi came to the rescue clearing from Chintuli after the forward had dribbled past seasoned goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya.

Ndiraya, who travelled with only one goalkeeper, also had just three substitutes on the bench and they could not do anything to change the result. The Sunday Mail