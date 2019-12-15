Tino Kadewere unstoppable in France

By Langton Nyakwenda

Zimbabwe international Tino Kadewere enhanced his status as one of the hottest strikers in Europe’s second tier divisions when he banged his 16th goal of the season for French Ligue 2 side Le Havre on Friday night.

The 23-year-old Kadewere, who is now attracting widespread interest across Europe following a blistering season, netted a 33rd minute goal as Le Havre went down 1-2 to Clermont at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

That goal took his tally to 16 in 18 appearances for Le Havre who are sixth on the French Ligue 2 log with 28 points, 11 behind log leaders Lorient.

Kadewere has fully recovered from a hamstring injury picked up in a 0-2 loss to Sochaux on November 8, which saw him miss Zimbabwe’s opening two matches of 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Botswana and Zambia.

The former Harare City star also missed Le Havre’s Coupe De France match against Dunkerque on November 15 but returned 10 days later to score a penalty in the 4-0 league win over Guingamp.

Kadewere’s goal scoring streak, which has seen him surpass the 15 goals halfway through the season, has put him on the radar of a number of top European clubs.

A source close to Kadewere revealed that the striker was initially given a target of 15 goals for him to secure a big move. The Sunday Mail