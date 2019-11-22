Man arrested over 1986 murder

By Lovemore Kadzura

A Rusape man – Gabriel Mugauri (71) – who in 1986 allegedly connived with three accomplices to murder a fellow villager for ritual purposes was arrested 33 years after committing the heinous crime.

His two alleged accomplices – Naison and Edward Ganyani – are now late while the third suspect, identified only as Manyengavana, is still at large. The Ganyani brothers were related to the murder victim, Justine Nyatsanga.

Mugauri almost got away with murder had it not been for Nyatsanga’s avenging spirit that is reportedly wreaking havoc and tormenting his family through mysterious deaths and incurable mental illnessess. Following the misdemeanours, the Mugauris allegedly consulted traditional healers and prophets who all revealed that they were being tormented by an avenging spirit.

The accused then allegedly admitted committing the offence and the police were immediately informed. Homicide detectives interviewed Mugauri, who allegedly admitted committing the offence before voluntarily leading them to a bushy area where Nyatsanga’s remains were retrieved.

He was immediately arrested.

The skeletal remains were taken to Rusape General Hospital mortuary as an exhibit.

Mugauri has since appeared at Rusape Magistrates’ Court on murder charges.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared before Ms Rufaro Mangwiro, who advised him to apply for bail at the High Court since the lower court does not have jurisdiction over murder cases.

She postponed the matter to November 25, 2019 for routine remand.

Prosecutor Mr Benoni Makuvire told the court that Mugauri and his accomplices murdered Nyatsanga and robbed him of the money he intended to use to acquire a grinding mill before Manyengavana sliced off his private parts for use in rituals to boost his business in the village.

“Justine Nyatsanga’s last known address is 59 Zata Street, Mbare, Harare. Mugauri and Nyatsanga were not related. Nyatsanga was a nephew to Naison and Edward Ganyani. They are all now late.

“Sometime in 1986, on an unknown date, the now deceased visited his uncles (the Ganyanis) at Mupfururi village. He had a travelling bag with clothes and stayed with them for several days.

“He disclosed to Naison and Edward that he wanted to buy a grinding mill in Harare. Armed with the information Naison and Edward hatched a plan to kill him and seize all his money. They roped in Mugauri and one Manyengavana, who is still at large. Manyengavana wanted body parts for rituals to boost his businesses.

“On the day that Nyatsanga intended to travel to Harare to buy the grinding mill, Mugauri woke up early in the morning and proceeded to the Ganyani homestead. He caught up with Naison, Edward and Nyatsanga. The four proceeded to Dowa Business Centre where Nyatsanga was set to board a bus around 3am.

“Along the way they passed through a bottle store to collect one Manyengavana. When they reached a bushy area at Maripakuenda Farm, in Dowa, Mugauri and his accomplices killed Nyatsanga.

“They took an undisclosed amount of money from him before Manyengavana sliced off his private parts.

“The four suspects dumped Nyatsanga’s body in a nearby hill,” said Mr Makuvire.

Meanwhile, a Mutare man was on Tuesday dragged to court on allegations of defrauding a Chipinge engineer of a bus worth thousands of dollars. The accused Roy Ngome (26), of No. 1104, Hobhouse, Mutare, appeared before Chipinge magistrate Mr Poterai Gwezhira facing a fraud charge.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge and the matter was rolled over to November 27 for trial.

Mrs Shamiso Ncube prosecuted.

Mrs Ncube said sometime in October 2017, Ngome approached Paul Mlauzi, a Chipinge town engineer, saying he had found a prospective buyer for the bus he was selling.

The council official was selling a DAF bus (registration number ABJ 5465, engine number H11027 and chasis number XLACE02LT00299334).

The bus was red in colour.

“Ngome then convinced Mlauzi that he had found a buyer for the bus in Mutare,” she said.

Mr Ncube said Ngome persuaded Mlauzi to allow him to take the bus to the prospective buyer and bring the money as soon as the transaction is complete.

“Ngome took the bus to Mutare where he sold the engine to Edddie Mupota, stripped the bus and sold it to scrap dealers.

“Mlauzi made several attempts to recover the bus or the money from Ngome but with no joy. The accused person became evasive and went on to cut communication with the complainant

“Mlauzi later discovered that he had been duped. On July 29, Mlauzi lodged a report with Chipinge Urban Police leading to the arrest of Ngome. Nothing was recovered,” said Mrs Ncube. ManicaPost