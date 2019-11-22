Granny in court over 228kg of dagga

By Wimbainashe Zhakata

A 66-year-old Sakubva granny who was last week arrested for illegally possessing 228kg of marijuana found in her house was on Tuesday dragged to court.

Anna Mudauriwo of house number 17 Tenderere appeared before Miss Notebulgar Muchineripi charged with unlawfully possessing dagga as defined in Section 157(1) (A) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.

Mudauriwo denied the charges. She was remanded out of custody to November 28 after paying $150 bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Nyasha Mukonyora said: “On November 11 at around midnight police received information concerning the accused person.

“Acting on that tip-off, a team of detectives was formed and it reacted to the supplied information. They proceeded to the suspect’s homestead and conducted a search,” said Mr Mukonyora.

He said the accused tried to deceive the detectives, keeping them from noticing the dagga that was hidden in the other room.

“During the search, the cops observed that one room was locked. The detectives requested for the room to be opened but Mudauriwo did not comply. She said the room was occupied by her tenant who had gone out. That is when the detectives force-opened the door and gained entry into the room. In that room, they found 10 bags of dagga wrapped with black plastics.

“The accused person was subsequently arrested and brought to CID Mutare for further management together with the recovered 10 bags of dagga.

“The recovered dagga was taken to Zimpost Mutare where it was weighed and it produced a weight of 228kg,” said Mr Mukonyora. ManicaPost