Mutumwa defends Johanne Masowe

Bulawayo based Johanne Masowe Echishanu leader Madzibaba Emmanuel ‘SG’ Mutumwa has condemned elements inside and outside the sect, who are tarnishing the image of the church.

Mutumwa said there are people who are plotting to divide the church through spreading lies about senior members.

He said he is the brand ambassador of the apostolic sect and is prepared to defend the gospel through ‘whatever means’.

“The truth shall set people free; people should follow what God is saying.

“Don’t tarnish mazita evanhu vasina mhaka, vari kuita zvakaipa vachangotongwa naMwari asi vazhinji vedu tiri kuita zvakanaka.

“We want a true God to reign over Zimbabwe, so that our country go forward not fake people.

“I have told people about the true gospel, we are following the doctrine of the true gospel of baba Johanne.”

“People should prophesy using mweya waMwari, i beg people of Zimbabwe not follow social media, God is there and miracles exist.

“If people are spreading lies about others, even people in pentecostal churches get confused, vanozotadza kupatsanura true gospel and fake gospel,” he said.

Added Mutumwa:

“I feel pity for leaders who are fighting in church, they should correct their wrong doings.

“It’s my prayer that dai vanhu vemuHarare vese vemasowe nevasiri, vawanirwa nyasha dzekupihwa vanhu vaMwari vechokwadi.

“Ko mweya wehumbavha huri kubvepi, ngavatsvagewo zvekutengesa, zvakaita semaputi, majiggies kuti vavawanewo kurarama.

“They should stop fighting on social media tarnishing the image yeechurch yababa Johanne, ngavatsiurane pachavo.”

Mutumwa said people, who are causing divisions, should stop.

“People who are causing divisions in church should correct themselves.

“Vana veJohanne Masowe should continue to pray because social media inopesanisa.

“People are fighting in church.

“Leaders who are fighting on social media, we condemn that, people should be vana vaMwari.

“They should return to order muchurch.

“Innocent people are being implicated in this fight, but they should correct each other,” he said.

He added:

“We don’t want such in our church and I am there to protect my church.

“I am supporting prophets who raise the name of the church.

“People should not spread zvinhu zvisina basa vachiuraya zita rechurch.

“Vana veZimbabwe should believe in prophets they trust.

“People should unite in church.

“Johanne Masowe is a good church ine vanhu vanotya Mwari.

“So people who are tarnishing our church on social media, vari kutisvibisira vanhu vakanaka.

“Church yechipotsori ichurch yakanaka chaizvo.

“Church should be protected, people are getting help from our church.” H-Metro