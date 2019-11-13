Teachers, public condemns bullying

By Desmond Munemo

Teachers and the general public have condemned bulling in schools after the leakage of a video featuring Prince Edward Pupils fighting.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) Raymond Majongwe yesterday said discipline had to be instilled in schools.

PTUZ Secretary General Raymond Majongwe

“Discipline has to be instilled and corporal punishment must be brought back in full force as a deterrent measure.

“We as the Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe say Government has to intervene in these circumstance because teachers have been disempowered that’s why they just stand aside instead of intervening.

“The prefects setup in such schools has been diminished, teachers must be respected because in the end they’ll have an egg on their face and headmaster be given their powers back to instill discipline otherwise we will keep seeing these incidents in our schools,” said Majongwe.

One parent [email protected] took to Twitter and wrote:

“My son is at this very school and they have been occasions he has resisted going to school and l suspected this was happening to him.

“This confirms my worst fears. This is bad. Very bad”.

©W3ZhiraⓇ@W3Zhira wrote:

“He has 2b expelled from school as a deterrence. In cases like this caning shid be allowed. There is no excuse for keeping a bully like this at yo school if you are the Head. If he is allowed to continue like this other kids will see it as something permissable in school grounds”

“This kid will be a problem if he is not checked at this age. He should just be expelled from the school,” wrote NgonidzaIshe. H-Metro