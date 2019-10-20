Fear as Renamo rejects Mozambique election results

By Elias Mambo

Mozambique’s main opposition party, Renamo, has called for a cancellation of the October 15 vote and asked for “new elections that must be supervised by reputable entities.”

This comes as observer missions including the United States and the European Union have cited an unlevel playing field in both the campaign and entire electoral process.

The electoral watchdogs have also expressed concern regarding irregularities during the voting and counting and their vulnerability to possible fraudulent acts.

In a statement on Saturday, Renamo accused the ruling party of using intimidation among other malpractices in pursuit of political objectives.

“There were arbitrary arrests of agents … and voters who tried to complain about anything, ballot box stuffing, being unable to exercise the right to vote,” Renamo said.

“…The ruling Mozambique Liberation Front (Frelimo) has violated the cessation of hostilities agreement, which states that violence and intimidation must not be used in pursuit of political objectives.”

Mozambican Electoral Commission has begun releasing the results with partial results showing President Filipe Nyusi and his ruling Frelimo party headed for a major victory. Zim Morning Post