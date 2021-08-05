Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

InternationalNews

Mozambique ex-president urges talks with armed groups

14,435

Former Mozambican President Joaquim Chissano has called on the government to consider dialogue with the armed groups operating in the conflict-hit Cabo Delgado region.

Joaquim Alberto Chissano, Former President of the Republic of Mozambique
Joaquim Alberto Chissano, Former President of the Republic of Mozambique

He says there are “certain types of terrorism” that have ended through negotiations.

“It may be that a leader of that group appears and offers us the opportunity for a dialogue that leads to an end” to armed violence, he told state-owned Radio Mozambique in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

The former Mozambican president said the causes of the armed violence in Cabo Delgado must be studied as a way of solving the military and social crisis in the province.

Related Articles

Mozambique insurgency: Zimbabwe claims it’s on top of…

36,081

EU launches military mission to train Mozambique army

11,126

Mozambique to crush jihadists in north with foreign help:…

14,624

SADC to deploy troops in Mozambique

11,332

Mr Chissano was president of Mozambique between 1986 and 2005. He led successful negotiations with former Mozambican National Resistance (Renamo) opposition rebels, which in 1992 brought to an end a 16-year civil war.

The current president, Filipe Nyusi, has expressed willingness to negotiate with the armed groups but has complained that the insurgents do not appear to have a leadership to talk to.

Cabo Delgado province has been plagued by violence since 2017, with some attacks claimed by the Islamic State group.

The insurgency has so far left more than 3,000 people dead and displaced over 800,000 others. – BBC

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments