Jah Prayzah, son in debut gig

Celebrated musician Jah Prayzah is set to have his official debut gig with his son Mukudzeyi Junior on November 2 at King Fisher Park.

Dubbed “Braai Out ZW”, the fete will be holding its third edition.

Jah Prayzah made the announcement on his social media.

“First ever official event to feature myself and @mukudzeyijnrofficial. We are ready for @braai_out_zw on 2 November at #KingFisher,” he posted.

Mukudzeyi Junior will make a special afternoon appearance at the potentially exciting show that kicks off at midday whilst Jah Prayzah will be expected to take to stage later that night.

Apart from the two, the gig also has an intriguing line up that also includes popular radio presenter Chamvary who will be the host of the show.

Songbird Sasha and the Talking Guitars band, top female wheel-spinner Kingher, DJ Harshai Bhana, Hush, Merciless, MC Rue and Killerpriest among others make up the performance line up.

In an interview with H-Metro, show organiser Nigel “Boss Into” Chinovhiringa said:

“We are always challenged to give people something entertaining but also unique in a way and that’s why this time around we have engaged Jah Prayzah and his son for the third edition of Braai Out ZW.

“It the first time the two will be together officially at one show and after many having watched the video of the song “Dangerous” I’m sure many would want to catch them on stage together.

“Braai Out continue to grow bigger with each event and we want to thank all those that support us.”

The event will also have kids play section operating in the afternoon. H Metro