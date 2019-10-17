Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

I owe Tuku, his family: Mbeu

By Rose Siduna

One of Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi’s mentees, Mbeu, says he owes his success to the late crooner and family.

Ashton “Mbeu” Nyahora
The Mhodzi Tribe boss, who passed through Tuku’s great tutelage, opened up at Pakare Paye Arts Centre last weekend where he unveiled the video to the song Mhondi Yenguva off his latest album Mhodzi Diaries.

Mbeu revealed that the Tuku family has always been supportive of every initiative he took.

He said he chose Pakare Paye as the venue for his video launch since he refers to it as his home ground and base where his musical career started.

He also said that his relationship with Tuku’s widow Daisy is still strong.

“From day one Daisy Mtukudzi has been a supportive mother at Pakare Paye.

“Nothing much has changed since my mentor passed away.

“The studio has always been open for business for everyone and it was never specifically for a specific group of people.

“The recording facility is still very functional,” said Mbeu.

Commenting on how Tuku’s legacy influenced them, Mbeu said:

“A legacy has different meanings according to how one looks at it.

“To us who are products of Pakare Paye, a legacy is a book of lessons you will never end to read and learn from.

“Amongst other chapters in the book are the do’s and don’ts of musicians.”

The Afro-fusion crooner added:

“Tuku spoke about many issues through his music, so you choose what you want to learn according to your career or situation.

“Otherwise, his legacy will always be remembered and it will leave on through his music and the Pakare Paye products.

“As much as I miss the sessions we had before he passed on, we are still together through his music and music never dies even when the flesh dies.” H Metro

