Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Neymar limps off as Brazil held by Nigeria

9,088 0

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar limped off after 12 minutes as Brazil were held to a 1-1 friendly draw by Nigeria.

Neymar only returned from an ankle injury in mid-September
Neymar only returned from an ankle injury in mid-September

The 27-year-old walked off holding his left thigh and could be a doubt for the Champions League game against Club Bruges on 22 October.

Rangers’ Joe Aribo gave Nigeria the lead in the first half as he slotted past Manchester City’s Ederson.

Real Madrid’s Casemiro prodded in from close range to equalise just after half-time.

Related Articles

Marshall’s masterclass blunts PSG’s US$534m machine

27,377 15

Neymar, PSG left to pick up pieces as transfer saga ends

5,002 1

Neymar speculation lingers as PSG aim to shatter glass…

16,757 0

PSG get tough with Neymar after pre-season no-show

8,392 0

After the match Brazil manager Tite said Neymar “felt a muscle injury” and was substituted as a “precaution”.

Despite having 70% possession in Singapore, Brazil were unable to find a winner to remain winless in this international break after drawing 1-1 with Senegal on Thursday. BBC Sports

You might also like More from author