Mauricio Pochettino set to take over at PSG after Thomas Tuchel is sacked

Paris St-Germain have sacked German manager Thomas Tuchel. He took over the Ligue 1 side in June 2018, winning two league titles, the French Cup and French League Cup.

They also reached the Champions League final for the first time last season, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

PSG are currently third in Ligue 1, a point behind leaders Lyon, while they are also through to the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will face Barcelona.

Tuchel’s sacking came hours after the 47-year-old took charge of Wednesday’s 4-0 home win against Strasbourg.

The victory moved the reigning champions within a point of both Lyon and second-placed Lille as the Ligue 1 season heads into a two-week winter break.

Former Borussia Dortmund coach Tuchel’s contract was set to expire at the end of this season.

He joined the Parisian club in May 2018 on an initial two-year contract after replacing Spaniard Unai Emery, agreeing a one-year extension in May 2019.

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked regularly with the PSG job in recent months.

The 48-year-old Argentine, who played for PSG between 2001 and 2003, has been without a job since leaving Spurs in November 2019. BBC Sport