Flower leaves England cricket board

Andy Flower, who is bidding adieu to the English coaching setup after 12 years in various roles, said the T20 World Cup 2010 victory and overseas Test series wins in Australia and India were among his top moments.

When England travelled to Australia in 2010-11 for the Ashes, it had been 24 years since they had last won the the series there.

The weight of history was stacked against them, but Andrew Strauss’ team, under coach Flower, won the series convincingly, with a 3-1 margin.

As much as anything else, that achievement was a testament to Flower’s influence.

That victory paved the way for England’s rise to No.1 on the MRF Tyres ICC Test Rankings.

Two years later, Flower’s team won the 2012-13 series in India — another traditionally difficult frontier for overseas teams.

England’s win in the 2010 T20 World Cup — their first in a cricket world event — had also come under Flower’s watch.

The former Zimbabwe player, who first joined the England coaching setup in 2007 as assistant to Peter Moores before taking over the lead role in 2009, picked out those wins as his greatest moments.

“The Ashes victory in 2010-11 stands out,” he says. “It’s difficult to win in Australia and to do it so comprehensively was a really proud moment in my coaching career.

It was wonderful to watch those young men take on that challenge successfully and have a great time doing it.

“The win in India in 2012-13 was a highlight too, to overcome some great players in tough, spinning conditions was a special victory. “So was the T20 World Cup win in 2010. The way we played our cricket, with such freedom and aggression, really was fun to be part of.” — ICC