Ex-police inspector vanishes as $7 400 goes missing

A former police inspector who allegedly defrauded the police service of $7 400 has gone into hiding.

Vusimuzi Ncube (55) is said to have committed the offence while he was based at the Police General Headquarters (Transport and Logistics).

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said Ncube was wanted for fraud by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Investigations.

“The suspect is a former Inspector in the Zimbabwe Republic Police and was stationed at PGHQ.

“His last known address is house number 893 Nkulumane 5, Bulawayo and his whereabouts are currently not known,” he said.

Asst-Comm Nyathi appealed for cooperation from all citizens, asking those with any information on Ncube’s whereabouts to assist the police.

Informants can contact Special Investigations on (0242) 253297, Detective Assistant Inspector Mabwe on 0774 667 488 or the national complaints desk on (0242) 703631 or any nearest police station.

In another matter, a Chinhoyi-based police sergeant was arrested for allegedly stealing $90 000 in December last year.

The money was supposed to be paid to police officers who participated in the Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) programme sometime in 2017.

However, Lameck Karombo allegedly transferred the money into his personal account before fleeing.

Karombo, who had been on the run for almost a year, was caught at a hotel in Harare, where he was believed to have been holed up since committing the offence. The Herald