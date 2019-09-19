When Madzibaba worked with wife at Khiama Boys

By Nyore Madzianike

Sungura musician Nicholas Zakaria’s album launch held in the capital on Tuesday took guests back to the formative days of Khiama Boys when his wife, Magret Gweshe, was part of the band.

Zakaria launched his 27th album “Inzwaunzwe” at East Point where he was accompanied by his wife.

First to relive days of old Khiama Boys of the 80s was Alick Macheso.

Macheso said he cherished the old days when he used to work with his mentor’s wife at Khiama Boys.

“I am happy to acknowledge the presence of our mother, who is among us tonight.

“We used to work with each other in the band (Khiama Boys) some many years ago. We thank you very much for being with us here to witness the work of one of our icons,” he said.

The Orchestra Mberikwazvo band leader pledged to give Zakaria US$1 000 before he bought the album for ZLW$500.

Madzibaba, as Zakaria is referred to in music circles, revealed that they used to co-run affairs at Khiama Boys with his wife and Tinei Chikupo.

He said Magret recorded a number of singles between 1983 and 1989 with Khiama Boys before he decided to commit her to look after their children.

“We used to work together at Khiama Boys where she used to record her own songs with the band.

“By then we were using the Khiama Boys band to record our songs, although separately, with Tinei Chikupo also using the same boys to record his music,” he said.

Madzibaba said his wife recorded songs like “Ndine Zvinondinetsa”, “Chipo” and “Mwana Ume” among other singles.

“It was only in 1989 when I decided that she had had enough in the music industry and it was time for her to look after our children at home.

“This was after we had recorded the hit song “Mabhauwa”,” he said.

Although he was happy with the successful launch of his album, Madzibaba said there was need for Gramma Records to quickly distribute his album before it was hit by piracy.

“I spoke to Gramma Records boss Mr Vhori about the need to distribute the album early before it is heavily pirated.

“I emphasised that they should take it to many places as soon as possible, otherwise we will lose everything to piracy,” he said.

Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Energy Mutodi was the guest of honour.

Other musicians who graced the launch were Simon Mutambi, Progress Chipfumo, Franco ‘Slomo’ Dhaka, Senator and promoters Josh Hozheri and Partson Chimboza. The Herald