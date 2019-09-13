Mnangagwa says they will respect Mugabe family wishes on burial place

By Zvamaida Murwira

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday said no decision will be made on the funeral arrangements of former President Robert Mugabe against the wishes of his family, and assured former First Lady Grace Mugabe that she has the full support of Government.

He said Government will not renege on the recognition of the former leader as the founding President, Commander-in-chief and torch-bearer of the country.

Mnangagwa said this at Mugabe’s residence in Borrowdale Brooke where he led Zanu-PF Politburo members in conveying their condolences on the passing on of the country’s founding father.

“Amai (former First Lady Grace Mugabe), you have the full support of the Government under me, those who talk will do so, but as Government there is nothing that we will do against your wishes,” he said.

“On where and how he will be buried, we have not made an announcement until we met Amai so that we share with each other. When my mother died, the former President came to my residence and stayed for quite some time.

“We will try to make all the provisions. I want the family to know that the Zanu-PF-led Government will not forget that we have our leader, it is something that we do as a matter of tradition.

“Let us have a spirit of unity and love. As long as Zanu-PF is in power and as long as I am leading, no one will deviate from that; he will remain our icon and commander, we cannot change this.”

Mnangagwa said since he took over as Head of State and Government, he had striven to fulfil all the requirements that the former First Family wanted.

“From the day that I assumed office, there was no request that I turned down in terms of providing assistance, even the travelling to Singapore by our leader for treatment,” he said.

Mnangagwa paid tribute to Mugabe, whom he worked with for a long time.

“I worked with him for more than 54 years, from 1962,” he said. “In 1963 when I was imprisoned he helped to make arrangements that I be released.

“We have never had problems with him, except what happened that which you all know, but when I returned (back in the country) I said let bygones be bygones, that is the spirit that I have.” The Herald