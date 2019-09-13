Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Ex-ZBC boss Patrick Mavhura arrested over alleged US$340k swindle

By Africa Moyo

Former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) chief executive Patrick Mavhura was yesterday arrested over a slew of allegations, including abuse of office involving thousands of dollars.

Although it could not be established how much was involved, Mr Mavhura was by late last night still assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest to The Herald, but could not shed more light.

“Yes, it’s confirmed,” he said. “We have arrested Patrick Mavhura. It relates to abuse of office. We will give you more specifics tomorrow (today) but one of the cases involves diversion of funds channelled to ZBC.

“They would deposit the funds into private accounts that were administered by their lawyers. Police are widening investigations into the case.”

The arrest comes as Government is descending heavily on corruption, as it seeks to develop a corruption-free country.

Mavhura was recently fired as ZBC chief executive. The Herald

