Middendorp questions how injured Kaizer Chiefs striker Billiat starred for Zimbabwe

Although he was announced as nursing an injury, the Amakhosi boss remains shocked with his striker’s availability to represent his country.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp could not provide clear answers regarding Khama Billiat’s injury condition after his striker played for Zimbabwe during the recent Fifa international break.

This comes after Chiefs provided an injury update on the skillful forward a week ago when he was substituted against Cape Town City in the previous Premier Soccer League (PSL) match.

Moreover, the former Mamelodi Sundowns hitman was dubbed doubtful for the clash against Polokwane City this weekend and Middendorp was seemingly shocked his player was in action against Somalia on Tuesday.

“You should talk to the player. I actually have my own idea in this direction and the player makes the decision,” Middendorp told the media after receiving the PSL Coach of the Month Award.

“We were not able to use the player as a club for the full 90 minutes at all, and I understand wanting to serve his country and so on,” reacted the coach.

Despite an announcement made by Amakhosi that Billiat was yet to recover from a pelvic injury he sustained against the Citizens, the former Ajax Cape Town player has seemingly shocked the German mentor as he scored in their 3-2 win over the Somalis in the Fifa World Cup qualifier.

“That is why I say, ‘Ask Billiat’. How is he capable then, three days later, to do something responsible?” continued the manager.

“I have my own idea about it when talking about loading and effective training loading.

“One idea is to get the player totally injury free, secondly is to get the player to certain effectiveness so he can contribute to team performance. The rest you can make up your mind,” he concluded.

In addition, Billiat’s decision to respond to the national team call-up has added to speculation he is unhappy at Naturena after he was heavily linked with a move back to Chloorkop last month. Goal.com