Woman beats granny, accuses her of witchcraft

By Hazel Marimbiza

A Njube woman is living in fear of her granddaughter who beats her up and insults her saying she has decaying teeth because she eats human meat.

It is reported that Kuda Tewe is weary of being abused by her granddaughter, Violet Muwilimi, who accuses her of witchcraft.

While seeking a protection order at the Western Commonage courts Mpofu narrated her ordeal.

“I am applying for a protection order against Muwilimi who is my granddaughter. She is always insulting me saying that I am a witch and I have killed my family members because I want to stay at our family house alone,” said Tewe.

She added: “She also insults me saying that I have decaying teeth because I eat human meat. She is very violent and she also assaults me. Her behaviour is now disturbing my peace. May the honourable court grant me this protection order so that she may stop insulting and assaulting me.”

In his ruling magistrate Urgent Vundla ordered Muwilimi to refrain from verbally, physically and emotionally abusing her grandmother. B-Metro