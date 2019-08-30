Couple, relatives escape death by a whisker

By Danisa Masuku

In a dramatic incident five family members escaped death by a whisker after an InterCity bus driver allegedly deliberately reversed onto their vehicle while they were inside.

Witnesses said passengers in the bus screamed and some stampeded for the exit after the loud impact when the bus ploughed into the side of the parked Honda Fit vehicle.

Mlibazisi Khumalo, his wife Stella Moyo and his three sisters said they thought the end had come when they saw the bus bearing down on them.

Mlibazisi sprained his left arm as he tried to open the door of his vehicle and escape while one of his sisters sustained bruises when the force of the collision slammed her against the door.

The goose-bump inducing incident allegedly occurred after the bus driver identified as Edgar Mpofu, had barred the family from boarding the bus arguing that they came late.

One of the relatives, Ntombiyabenguni Khumalo, said this was despite the fact that they had booked the bus earlier at around midday and had arrived five minutes before the 4.30 pm departure time.

They made frantic efforts to apologise but their efforts were fruitless.

“We arrived at the garage and headed straight to the driver because he was about to depart. We apologised for being late but he did not care to listen to our apology and pushed my brother away,” he said.

She said an argument ensued.

“As we tried to get into the bus the driver slammed the door on us. We stood there stunned,” she said.

They went back to their car.

“While we were pondering our next move inside our car, the driver reversed on our car, smashing it on the side. Passengers in the bus joined the fray and accused the driver of ill-treating customers,” she said.

Mpofu allegedly stood his ground saying: “They had blocked me so that I would not leave them behind. I will leave them because there is nothing amazing about going to South Africa.”

The family reported the case at Bulawayo Central Police Station under case number CR No 169 /08 /19.

Efforts to get a comment from deputy Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube were fruitless.

Ntombiyabenguni said while they were trying to come to terms with the sad situation the Intercity driver drove off and they had to bear the inconvenience of boarding another bus to South Africa.

B-Metro visited Intercity offices to solicit a comment but a cashier who only identified himself as Nipson said: “Take down that South African number on the calendar.”

Later, he made a u-turn and said: “Come on Monday, the person who is allowed to comment will be around.” B-Metro