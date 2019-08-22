Ndiraya tips FC Platinum

By Blessing Malinganiza

Dynamos coach Tonderai Ndiraya has tipped champions FC Platinum to retain the title.

Pure Platinum Play are on top of the log with 35 points, with one point difference from CAPS United who are second on the log.

“This year it’s a bit tight and I think all the teams at the top have a chance, including us. We have a chance of winning the title this year but obviously FC Platinum have been very consistent.

“I think they have what it takes to retain the title, they are favorites for me and I think they have managed the two competitions well.

“They have been very consistent when they play at home because they hardly drop points at home and that makes them a very tough opponent,” he said.

He added:

“Chicken Inn are in the race, CAPS and Ngezi are in there, Black Rhinos have a strong squad so all those are very strong teams that can fight for the title.

“So it’s going to be very tight but I still think FC Platinum with all the experience can manage things well and retain the title.”

The former Ngezi Platinum coach says they need to be consistent for them to compete with the big boys.

“I have challenged the boys, we want to go on a good run of wins.

“If we can do that, I think we will be somewhere as a team. We want to compete and get back to our normal selves.

“I’m just hoping that we will start getting good results. Those are the things we should do if we want to fight with the big boys because win today, draw tomorrow.

“The form is just not right for a big brother like our caliber. I’m hoping that we will get the consistency going forward especially now that we are in the second half of the season,” he said.

FC Platinum dropped points in their 2-0 loss to Triangle and other teams who are competing for championship like Rhinos and Chicken Inn have also been dropping points.

When asked if Dynamos might want to sneek into the race, Ndiraya says he does not want to put pressure on his team.

“It’s quite difficult because we are a team that is still under reconstruction, look at FC Platinum United they have been together for more than three years.

“At CAPS their squad have been together for quite some time now within their ranks.

“Black Rhinos one of the teams which is fighting at the top, also have huge experienced squad and that’s why they are really fighting at the top.

“Ngezi players have also been together for some time so that make us a little bit different and of course we are doing quite well.

“We might want to challenge but to give our players that pressure will be too harsh for them. Most of them are actually playing Premiership football for the first time,” he said.

He added:

“For example Tino Muringai who is 19 years, Emmanuel Jalai, Jarison Selemani, Nigel Katawa, they are playing league football for the first time so they need time to develop without pressure.

“But they have also understand that they are playing for a big club and they have to quickly develop and start giving consistent performance for the team.

“I’m hoping that going forward they will be consistent and fight with the big teams, but to expect them to start fighting for championship will be too much for them.” H-Metro