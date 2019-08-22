Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Augusto on ABSA move

By Tinotenda Nyanzira

Former Chicken Inn striker, Clive Augusto, says his move to South Africa is a dream come true.

He officially joined Maritzburg this week:

“I’m very happy to join Maritzburg United and I’m willing to work hard here in South Africa. It is a new environment for me.

“It has been always my wish to play in South Africa so that I can showcase my talent at a bigger stage

“I also want to thank Chicken Inn Football Club that is coaches, the technical team and also the fans for everything they did for me,” said Augusto.

Augusto will be playing alongside a familiar face Gabriel Nyoni, who was signed last month.

“Gabriel Nyoni is like a brother to me and he has helped me to settle well here,” he said.

Augusto was currently the leading scorer in the league with 14 goals before he moved to Maritzburg and he is confident that he can also do the same in South Africa.

“The sky is the limit and I think I can also compete for the golden boot here in South Africa,” he added. H-Metro

