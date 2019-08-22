Miley Cyrus ‘disappointed’ by divorce filing

Miley Cyrus is “disappointed” after Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce, as sources say it’s “hard” for her to accept her relationship is over.

The 26-year-old singer had split from Liam earlier this month after less than a year of marriage, and the ‘Hunger Games’ star pushed forward with proceedings to legally end their marriage on Wednesday when he filed divorce papers in court in Los Angeles.

And now, it has been claimed Miley is upset with the 29-year-old actor’s decision, as although she’s “doing well”, it’s “hard” for her to accept her relationship is over.

A source told People magazine: “She didn’t expect it and is a bit disappointed, but she is still doing well and has obviously moved on as well.

“What she and Liam had for a long time was very special. It’s just hard for her to think that she will never have this again with Liam. There are really so many things that she loves about him.”

The “Malibu” hitmaker has been spotted locking lips with Kaitlynn Carter – who also recently split from her estranged husband Brody Jenner – since breaking up with Liam, and it has been claimed the pair are “supporting one another” as they go through their respective splits.

Another source said: “Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together.”

Miley and Liam’s split was confirmed on August 10, when a representative for the ‘Slide Away’ singer said the couple had “agreed to separate”, seven months after tying the knot just before Christmas last year.

The rep said: “Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.” BANG SHOWBIZ