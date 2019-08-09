Brickz’s fiancée stands by her man, even though he is behind bars

Kwaito musician Sipho “Brickz” Ndlovu fiancée is sticking by her man, despite him being behind bars.

Brickz was last year found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013, and sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was released on R80 000 bail pending, but later lost an appeal against his conviction.

In a recent interview with Drum, his bae Cazo Cas said the pair had been together for three years.

“It’s not like we just started dating now, we know a lot about each other. We’ve been together for three years now. I was attracted to him because of his personality. He’s a very good person.”

The sentence didn’t change her love for him after he was found guilty.

“I feel like all relationships have their ups and downs and we’re just going through a downhill right now. I can’t leave him because times are hard right now. We’ve had beautiful times together so why should I leave him because he’s going through a dark phase?”

Cazo said she couldn’t wait till they could spend time together.

“When it comes to us dealing with him being in prison, we take it a day at a time.”

Brickz made headlines earlier this year after DJ Cleo claimed he had “fallen along the way”.

The DJ said that we all had to run our own race and the kwaito star had fallen during his, but it was not over yet. B-Metro