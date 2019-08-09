Moyo twins in Absa PSL debut

By Nhlanhla Mbele

Former FC Platinum twin defenders Kelvin and Elvis Moyo started playing for their new club Chippa United in South Africa when they featured in the club’s first Absa Premier Soccer League tie against newly-promoted side Stellenbosch at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium last weekend.

The two joined the Chilli Boys last month and played the entire 90 minutes against Stellenbosch in a goalless draw.

They were excited for their maiden appearance in the South African top league.

“To be honest it was beyond our expectation to feature in the starting 11. We are happy with the chance the coach gave us and we believe that as new players it will also boost our confidence,” said Elvis.

Elvis said they believed the opportunity was not handed over on a silver platter and they would always sweat out at training to be in the starting 11.

The Absa Premiership fixtures that were played on Saturday last week also featured other Zimbabwean players who also had some game time.

SuperSport United’s new signing Kudakwashe Mahachi played in the second half against Mamelodi Sundowns in a game that also featured striker Evans Rusike and defender Onismor Bhasera with goalkeeper Washington Arubi on the bench.

Mahachi joined SuperSport from giants Orlando Pirates.

Coach Kaitano Tembo was in the dugout as he begins his second season in charge of SuperSport.

Farai Madhananga was also involved with Bidvest Wits against AmaZulu, a club which also has Zimbabweans Talent Chawapiwa, Butholezwe Ncube and Ovidy Karuru.

On Sunday, Gabriel Nyoni made his maiden league appearance for Maritzburg United against Golden Arrows who also had another Zimbabwean goalkeeper Edmore “ZiKeeper” Sibanda play his debut. B-Metro