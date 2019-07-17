King Labash in historic Europe tour

By Nyasha Kada

South Africa based dancehall artiste, King Labash is expected to embark on a historic Europe tour.

He will become the first Zimbabwean chanter to perform at European festivals.

The “Rasta ndoenda nemi” singer is billed to perform at some of the big festivals in Austria, Netherlands, Belgium and France during his month long tour.

His tour starts this Friday in Vienna, Austria when he performs at the Na Nang Street Festival and then followed by a gig on July 24 at Na Nang Club alongside top wheel-spinner DJ Taff.

Na Nang Club is a multicultural place where you can find different people from all over the world.

The venue is also expected to host top Jamaican artistes Jahmiel on July 18 and I Octane on August 29.

After the two gigs in Austria, King Labash heads to Netherlands where he also has two gigs.

He is expected to perform at the Rotterdam Summer Carnival on July 26 and 27, courtesy of KD Sound System one of the top dancehall sounds in Netherlands.

He then proceeds to Belgium for the Benewerk Festival on August 10 but prior to the fete he has studio sessions scheduled for August 2-6.

He rounds of his tour in France where he has more studio sessions line up.

In an interview with H-Metro, King Labash who also performs with the Rudimentals Band in Cape Town expressed joy over the tour.

“I am really excited about the tour, getting a chance to put my country on the map and show case what dancehall artistes in Zimbabwe can do.

“I really feel I am on my way up to go sit on top of the world, a place I have always wanted to be.

“I thank God for this opportunity and all my fans for always supporting and rallying behind me,” he said.

Meanwhile, King Labash has released a new single entitled “Volume bho.”

The song was produced Fire Gee of Short Boss Records.

His hit songs “Burn” and “We love it” are also making rounds on the European club scene.

Born Lloyd Muponda, the chanter is not new to festival as the Chitungwiza bred chanter has featured at high profile shows in Cape Town. H-Metro