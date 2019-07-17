Dancer collapses on stage, dies

By Latwell Nyangu

A 21-year-old dancer with a local dance group Priston Group reportedly collapsed on stage before she died a few hours later.

Primrose Tariro Chisamba, popularly known as Pinky, collapsed while she was dancing at Nyabira Bar on Saturday.

Dancers Association of Zimbabwe (DAZ) president Harpers Mapimhidze confirmed the sad development.

“Yes we can confirm the sad loss of one of our dancers.

“It’s sad to lose life at such an age but as dancers we will pay our last respects to her.

“I heard she was invited to perform in Nyabira at a show but unfortunately she couldn’t not make it after collapsing whilst on duty.

“More details are still coming and we will advise in due course.

“Mourners are gathered in Mufakose,” said Mapimhidze.

A close source said:

“Pinky was invited by another group on Saturday to perform at Nyabira Bar.

“Hatisati taane madetails akanyatsokwana but ari kunzi akadonha ari pastage akazofa the following morning on Sunday.

“We are going to the funeral in Mufakose.

“Her body was brought home by police,” said the source.

It is reported that Pinky collapsed on the day in question whilst in action.

Further reports are that the people who invited her are nowhere to be seen.

“Akasheedzwa nerimwe group KuNyabira and the people who invited her are nowhere to be seen.

“Hapana akamboonekwa,” added a close source. H-Metro