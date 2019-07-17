Soldier accidentally shoots children

By Mediator Setoboli and Kudzaishe Chikuturudzi

A city man has appeared in court on allegations of shooting minor children during a scuffle.

The man discharged the firearm unintentionally whilst he was trying to save his grandmother from her abusive husband.

Panashe Magaise appeared before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo facing charges of recklessly discharging a firearm.

Loveness Muduuri the mother of the children told the court that the accused did not shoot her children intentionally but rather he was trying to save them from her husband who had pointed a gun at her.

“My husband is abusive and whenever we have a misunderstanding he ends up assaulting me.

“He pointed a gun at me threatening to kill me and I then ran away with my children to his co-worker who stays across the road.

“On our way to the police to report him I met my nephew who then told me to go back home since he had taken the gun from him,” said Muduuri.

The State heard it that while trying to remove the bullets in the gun, the accused accidentally shot the children who were facing towards the direction the gun was pointing.

“He was only trying to help us since I was about to end the marriage.

“He is a soldier so he knows how to operate a gun.

“The bullet passed through one child into the other,”

The matter was remanded to July 24 for trial continuation. H-Metro