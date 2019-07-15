Boss after my wife: Junior cop

By Zvikomborero Parafini

A junior police officer stationed at CID Gokwe is crying foul over his superior who allegedly proposed love to his wife.

The junior cop Tawanda Hari exclusively told H-Metro that the fracas began when he was deployed to Zenda Mine in Gokwe North for five days and while he was there, the officer in charge Detective Chief Inspector Fayavo Masara proposed love to his wife Clara.

This didn’t go down well with Clara whom he says called him immediately and the couple agreed to confront the boss upon Hari’s return from duty.

“I confronted him over the issue when I returned and in a bid to cover up his gross misconduct, he arranged with the District criminal intelligence officer Machesa to have me transferred to CID Nembudziya to which I refused.

“Due to my resistance, he stopped me from doing police duties which is not in accordance with police regulations which state that one’s transfer should only be done at the Police General Headquarters,” narrated Hari.

“Ini handichaziva kuti mukadzi wangu akaramba kunyengwa naboss vemurume vake imhosva here ingaite kuti ndishungurudzwe pabasa, now I am being transferred to Nembudziya because we confronted the boss.

“I wrote a complaint letter to District criminal intelligence officer Obey Machesa against my immediate boss Masara for his misconduct in asking out my wife and my wife also wrote a similar letter but those allegations were never investigated to date,” said Hari.

When contacted, Machesa confirmed that he received a written complaint against Masara.

“Indeed we received a complaint against Masara for misconduct in proposing love to his subordinate’s wife. However the investigations conducted didn’t show anything to that effect,” he said.

However, he refused to disclose the reasons why Hari was transferred.

Masara’s phone was not reachable by the time of going to print. H-Metro