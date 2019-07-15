Mwanjale renews contract

By Fiona Ruzha

Defender Method Mwanjale said CAPS United is family and is excited about renewing his contract.

The prodigal’s son one-year contract has expired today and is likely to renew it this week before the Harare derby to strengthen their squad.

“CAPS is my family and I would be happy if I get the opportunity to renew my contract.

“But at the end of the day it’s the club’s decision on whether I should renew my contract though I really want to play more games,” he said.

Mwanjale who played in South Africa and Tanzania before returning home for the third time alluded that he has been having a good season so far.

The 36 year-old input to the club has been noticeable in the defense and has formed a formidable partnership with Godwin Goriyati which has seen him being selected in the first 11 in every game by coach Lloyd Chitembwe.

“So far it has been good.

“We started the season on a high note though we have missed it somewhere somehow but I think we are still on the right track.

“We just have to collect maximum points each time we play our games,” he said.

The Green Machine are third placed and this season they are vying for top honors. H-Metro