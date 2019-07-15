FC Platinum remain top

By Rest Mutore

Chicken Inn had their attitude questioned yesterday after a 2-1 defeat in Hwange saw them slip two points behind leaders FC Platinum in the Premier Soccer League title race.

This means Joey Antipas’ men have lost four games so far this season.

With the defending champions travelling to Highlanders the same day, all Chicken Inn wanted was a positive result and hope for a slip by the Zvishavane miners.

Platinum settled for a 1-1 draw against Bosso.

The Gamecocks took the lead 38 minutes into the first half through Innocent Mucheneka before Nixon Gama and Andrew Chuma scored in the second for Hwange.

Hwange coach nation Dube said his boys reacted to his instructions at the break and was happy to win against a good side like Chicken Inn.

“The message was very clear at the break. Of course we had some tactical talk but I told them we can’t lose at home.

“Yes they are Chicken Inn but we cannot allow them to beat and embarrass us at home. They reacted and came from behind to get a win,” said Dube.

Dube said his side showed character and capitalised on all their chances – which is an important aspect in football.

He said they needed such a result ahead of their visit to Herentals in their next fixture.

“Football is all about taking your chances. We got two in the second half and we scored.

“This is the result we wanted especially going away in our next encounter. My boys are improving and they even matched the visitors in as far as possession is concerned,” said Dube.

Yesterday also saw CAPS United bouncing back to winning ways to tally their points with Chicken Inn on 26 points – only falling short on goal difference.

In other PSL matches played, Triangle edged new boys TelOne 2-1 at Gibbo while Mushowani and Herentals played to a 1-1 draw at Trojan. H-Metro